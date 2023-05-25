Emmitsburg New Business and Development Briefs

The following are the statuses of new businesses and development coming to Emmitsburg from the town planner’s report:

Federal Stone (Creamery Road, east side of U.S. 15) — Awaiting the submission of an updated site plan and improvement plans. Payment and Performance bonds are also being reviewed.

Village Liquors & Plaza Inn (Silo Hill Parkway) — Owner has received conditional approval of the site plan and improvement plat and is now seeking to have stormwater management and soil conservation plans approved by the county.

Mount St. Mary’s Seton Shrine E Wing (South Seton Avenue) — Renovations to accommodate nursing student clinical rotations is awaiting a site plan.