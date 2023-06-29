Create Your Fashionable Lifestyle at Studio 24E in Thurmont

Deb Abraham Spalding

While traveling through Thurmont to look at real estate, Greg Elliott and Nina Tate-Elliott noticed the commercial space for sale at 21 East Main Street.

Their search for their new home took them to see many houses, but they were drawn back to that first house they looked at in Jimtown and the commercial space on East Main Street in Thurmont. Why Thurmont?

Nina shared, “To be totally honest, we kept coming back to that house.” The first house became THE house for Greg and Nina and the Elliotts officially opened Studio 24E with a ribbon cutting on June 24, 2023.

Greg and Nina began their journey in retail with customer service and design being the main focus. Studio 24E originated in a white cape cod residential-style building in Linthicum, Maryland, in 2001. There, the foundation was forged with a base of custom framing, and a very loyal customer following emerged and still continues today.

Slowly, new selections were added in the form of jewelry and home departments. Eventually, the Elliotts outgrew this location and, in 2005, the move was made to Oakland, Maryland, with a second location soon opening at the Wisp Resort at Deep Creek Lake. Today, all of those locations have been closed and consolidated to Thurmont.

Nina calls Studio 24E a “lifestyle store,” where the customer can purchase everything needed to create a fashionable lifestyle. Customers of all ages will notice a broad range of price points in home décor, fashion lines of clothing and accessories, fragrances for the home and body, footwear, holiday merchandise, and gifts for any occasion. Nina provides event make-up (cosmetics) services and/or make-up tutorials. Nina has been a make-up artist for close to 30 years, working for brands MAC Cosmetics and Laura Mercier.

The store’s ever-changing inventory captures your daily busy lifestyle. Carrying brands like Simply Southern, The Sak Onesole the Original Interchangeable shoe and OkaB Shoes makes it easy to accomplish.

Jewelry by famed designer Rodrigo Otazu, or Angelique de Paris, or Wind & Fire bracelets.

Our designer sunglass selection is unmatched from Tom Ford, to Versace MCM, Chloe, and more. You’ll love the great selection of Puppie Love T-shirts, as well as Maryland My Maryland tees.

Need a quick gift? Select from Aromatique home fragrance Thompson Ferrier or our Tussie Mussies bath & Body line, Mixologie Fragrance, Annalee, Old World Christmas, or from our many gift selections.

Don’t forget that quality custom framing is also available. Take a look! Visit Studio 24E at 21 E. Main Street in Thurmont or visit their website at www.studio24e.com online to shop. Call 443-679-7916 for more information.

Thurmont Town Commissioners and staff welcomed Nina Tate-Elliott and Greg Elliott of Studio 24E to Thurmont with a ribbon cutting on June 24, 2023.

Courtesy Photo

