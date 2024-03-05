Community Foundation Announces More Than $1 Million in Scholarships

The Community Foundation of Frederick County’s online scholarship application for the 2024-2025 academic year is open through April 15, 2024. For the ninth consecutive year, more than $1 million in scholarship funds are available to students pursuing post-secondary education or vocational training. By completing one general application, students may qualify for more than 200 scholarships. The completed application must be submitted online by end of day on April 15.

Last year, Community Foundation scholarships supported 340 students and totaled $1.8 million.

The Community Foundation is making adjustments to the application process to account for delays with the Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Important details about this and the scholarship program can be found on the Community Foundation website at www.ScholarshipsFrederickCounty.com.

Students about to complete their senior year of high school; students already enrolled in a trade school, college or university, or graduate program; and nontraditional students over the age of 21 are eligible to apply. Some scholarships do not consider financial need. All students are encouraged to apply.

The Community Foundation of Frederick County is a recognized leader in providing scholarships to area students, made possible by generous donors who establish funds or add to existing funds. For more information, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.