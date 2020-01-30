Catoctin High School Boys Basketball Alumni Gather for a Memorable Weekend

Deb Abraham Spalding

On Friday, January 24, 2020, former Catoctin High School (CHS) basketball players from the 1979-80 and 1980-81 teams were invited on the court at half-time during the Catoctin Boy’s Varsity basketball game against Williamsport. It was CHS Boy’s Basketball Alumni Night.

Dave Ammenheuser, former CHS graduate and statistician for the boy’s teams as a student at CHS during those years, announced the returning players able to attend the Alumni Night reunion.

Players present included John Campbell, Duane Gigeous, Dennis Grandstaff, Larry Martinez, Charlie Brown, Michael Hill, Mike Valentine, Dwayne Snyder, Jim Hamilla, and Coach Steve Lengkeek. Mark Williard had flown in for the event but was unable to attend this gathering due to illness.

Catoctin’s Athletic Director Keith Bruck said it was probably the biggest crowd they’ve had for a home game in about 20 years. Thus, Alumni Night was a success.

Following the game, many alumni gathered at the Ott House in Emmitsburg to enjoy a nice evening out.

The next day, Saturday, nine of the players (including Mark Williard) came to the gym for about an hour. Midway through the hour, Coach Steve Lengkeek pulled out his whistle and told them to line up on the court. They looked at him crazily, like, “Is he serious?” He was.

He put them through a basketball drill for about 20 minutes. Dave Ammenheuser said, “It was pretty funny.”

Some then went to a local restaurant and others headed home.

It was a great weekend.

Pictured left to right are Dave Ammenheuser, John Campbell, Michael Hill, Charlie Brown, Matt Stitely (son of Mike Stitely deceased), Mike Valentine, Duane Gigeous, Dwayne Snyder, Larry Martinez, Dennis Grandstaff, Jim Hamilla, and Coach Steve Lengkeek.