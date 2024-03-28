Beth Ohler & Co. Opens as a New Team of J&B Real Estate

Alisha Yocum

Beth Ohler & Co. recently started as a new team of J&B Real Estate. Ohler, who has been an agent for J&B Real Estate for seven years now leads her team out of the company’s office in Walkersville. Ohler says opening her new company allows her to maximize the team’s reach and allows for more flexibility in providing all the great services they offer!

Ohler’s team will include three additional agents and an administrative/marketing assistant. Combined, the team has over 14 years of experience.

Whether you are looking to sell or looking to buy your first home, a farm, land, or a townhouse, Ohler says she is ready to help you. The company even offers discounts for first responders!

When asked what advice Ohler had for the current real estate market, she advises sellers to use someone local who knows the market, so they can develop a strategy to maximize your sale. For buyers, she had similar advice: Don’t wait. Contact a realtor as soon as possible, even as much as a year out, so you can make sure everything is in order for when you are ready to buy.

Ohler resides on her farm in Thurmont with her husband, David, and two daughters, Madison and Jordyn.

When not selling real estate, you will find her around town at the softball fields or showing livestock her family raised on their farm. Ohler is also known for her support of the local community.

In December, Ohler connected with her parents at Kelco Plumbing and brother at Bulletproof Roofing to provide a Santa’s Workshop event for the community. Ohler says she hopes to do more events like this in the future, as giving back to the community is an important part of her business.

