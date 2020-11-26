BE SAFE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

It’s the holiday season, but before you rush off to a holiday party with friends and family, remember COVID is still around.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has put out some recommendations for how you can enjoy the holidays safely.

Consider celebrating virtually or only with members of your own household. This is the lowest-risk way to have a celebration. The more people from outside your household you include, the greater your risk of picking up the virus.

Before accepting an invitation to go to a party, consider how prevalent the virus is in that community. The greater the cases, the greater the chance of the virus finding its way into your party. If you are hosting the party, consider the number of cases where the people you invite to the party live. Also, the longer the party lasts, the greater the risk of contracting the virus.

If you aren’t practicing social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands, or practicing other preventative behaviors, the risk of infection at the party will increase. The more these things can be done even during the party, the lower the risk will be.

Who Should Not Attend In-person Celebrations

People at increased risk for severe illness.

People with or exposed to COVID-19.

People who are waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.

Travel Considerations

Wear a mask in public settings.

Practice social distancing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60 percent alcohol).

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Get your flu vaccine.

After the Party

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or if you test positive for COVID-19, immediately contact the host and others who attended the celebration that you attended. They may need to inform other attendees about their possible exposure to the virus. Contact your health care provider and follow the CDC-recommended steps for what to do if you become sick and follow the public health recommendations for community-related exposure.