Batman, Star Wars, and Manga Find a Home in Emmitsburg

James Rada, Jr.

You can indulge the kid in you with the new Emmitsburg business with a most-unique name: Wookiee Walkers. This new comic book store with comic-related merchandise is located in the Silo Hill Shopping Center.

The store is still filling up as more and more comics, graphic novels, and merchandise arrive. At the core of its offerings, Wookiee Walkers has thousands of new and old comic books. For youngsters who are looking to get into comic book collecting, they can purchase penny comics.

“We’re a niche market, but with our proximity to Gettysburg, college gamers, and the visitors Emmitsburg gets, we think we’re in a good location,” says Casey Myers, who co-owns the store with Amber Phillips.

Although the store has been open since May 22, 2021, owners Casey Myers and Amber Phillips are planning a grand opening celebration for July 17. The store should be easy to find on that day. Just look for the superheroes outside. Inside, Myers is hoping to have comic book artists and writers.

A comic book collector himself, Myers says, “This has been a dream of mine for a long time.”

This month, they also started game nights on Thursdays, from 8:00-9:30 p.m. If you like playing fantasy-inspired board games like Dungeons and Dragons, come in and compete or discover a new favorite game.

Myers said he would like to see the store expand eventually to include a lounge area where the gamers can compete. He is also slowly working sports collectibles and trading cards into the store’s offerings.

“This is our home. The community is so supportive of each other, we couldn’t imagine being someplace else,” said Myers.

You can visit Wookiee Walkers’ website at www.wookiewalkersmd.com or give them a call at 443-794-8160.

The store is open Tuesday through Thursday: noon to 7:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday: noon to 5:00 p.m.

Casey Myers in the new Wookiee Walkers comics and collectibles in Silo Hill Shopping Center.

Photo by James Rada, Jr.