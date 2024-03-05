Attention All Graduating Seniors

Thurmont Grange Offering Two Scholarships

Thurmont Grange No. 409 is offering two scholarships to any 2024 Catoctin High School graduating senior or graduating homeschool senior, residing in the Catoctin feeder area, who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college, or four-year college.

Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation, an essay about how furthering your education will have a positive impact on your community, and your official high school transcript. Scholarships will be awarded on May 31, 2024. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department at 240-236-8100. All applications must be received by April 30, 2024.