67th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show Coming in September

The 67th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held at Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road in Thurmont, on September 8, 9 and 10, 2023.

The entry of exhibits will take place on Thursday evening, September 7, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and on Friday, September 8, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., in the new gymnasium and in the agriculture department area.

Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. Commercial exhibits may be entered on Friday, September 8, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The show will open to the public on Friday, September 8, at 5:30 p.m., and the opening program will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the 45th Annual Community Organization Flag Ceremony. Patriotic music will be performed by the Catoctin High School Band, and the 2023-2024 Catoctin FFA Chapter Ambassador will be announced. Admission is free, and a silver offering will be received to benefit the Sabillasville Environmental School. Parking is free, provided courtesy of the Thurmont Scout Troop 270. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for door prizes, which will be drawn over the weekend. No animals are allowed inside the school (except service animals).

The Baked Goods Auction will begin immediately following the program (at approximately 7:30 p.m., and the grand champion and reserve champion cake, pie, and bread and junior and youth department champions will be sold at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, September 9, the show will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Activities include a Market Goat, Beef, Sheep and Swine Fitting & Show, beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the Ag Center at the school. The Thurmont Guardian Hose Company No. 10 and the Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Company 6 will be conducting fire safety demonstrations, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in front of the school, before the Pet Show.

The Pet Show will be held at 10:30 a.m. outside the front of the school. The petting zoo, farm animals, sow and litter of piglets, pony rides, and face painting will also be held on Saturday and Sunday near the Ag Center area. The Elower-Sicilia Productions dance show will be held in the auditorium at 1:00 p.m., and the Thurmont Academy of Self Defense will provide a martial arts demonstration in the auxiliary gym at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Mountain Gate Restaurant will cater and serve a roast turkey and baked ham buffet in the school cafeteria, from 3:00-6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, benefitting the Thurmont Grange No. 409. The Gospel Ridge Bluegrass Band will perform in the school auditorium at 6:30 p.m. There will be no admission charge for the entertainment.

The 49th Annual Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters Beef, Sheep & Swine and Market Goat Sale will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Ag Center area on Saturday night, with approximately 50 animals being sold. Buyers are welcome to support the local FFA and 4-H youth with their animal projects.

Activities begin on Sunday, September 10, at 9:00 a.m. with the Goat Show, followed by the Dairy Show.

In the Ag Center area, there will be a petting zoo, sow and litter of piglets, pony rides, and face painting. The Decorated Animal Contest will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Ag Center area, and prize money will be awarded.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Gate Restaurant will cater and serve a fried chicken and pulled pork BBQ buffet dinner in the school cafeteria, which will benefit the Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters.

A pedal tractor contest for kids will be held on Sunday afternoon at noon in the Ag Center, and the Log Sawing Contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. under the show tent in the Ag Center area, with categories consisting of women’s team, men’s team, men and women’s team, and a children’s division. Prize money will be awarded to winners in each division.

The 42nd Annual Robert Kaas Horseshoe Pitching Contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the softball field, and prize money will be awarded.

Elvis Tribute Artist Taylor Brown will perform in the school auditorium on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. There is no admission charge.

Exhibits must be removed on Sunday, September 10, between 3:00-5:30 p.m. Please note the new deadline to pick up items.

Other food vendors at the Community Show throughout the weekend include Creager’s Country Catering, which will be located in the Ag Center area; Glamour View Creamery, which will be located in front of the school; and the Catoctin FFA Chapter.

The community show booklets can be found in local Thurmont, Emmitsburg, and surrounding area businesses. New residents of the community are urged to enter and be a part of the Community Show, the largest in the State of Maryland.

Exhibit departments include: Fresh Fruits, Fresh Vegetables, Home Products Display, Canned Fruits, Canned Vegetables, Jellies & Preserves, Pickles, Meats, Baked Products, Sewing & Needlework, Flowers and Plants, Arts, Paintings & Drawings, Crafts, Photography, Corn, Small Grains and Seeds, Eggs, Nuts, Poultry & Livestock, Dairy, Goats, Hay, Junior Department and Youth Department.

There is no entry fee. Please visit the website for updated information at www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.

The Community Show is sponsored by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni & Supporters, the Maryland State Grange, and the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.