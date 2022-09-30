2022 Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show

Department Champion & Reserve Champion Winners

Winners of the 66th Annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show, held September 9-11, 2022, at Catoctin High School in Thurmont, are listed below. At the Community Show, there were 125 new exhibitors! Premium checks and Department Champion gift certificates will be mailed to the winners by November 15, 2022. Many thanks to all judges, coordinators, performers, and volunteers who led, organized, or contributed to the event. The 2023 Community Show will be held on September 8, 9 and 10, 2023.

Fresh Fruits: Champion – Kylie Robertson (Peaches); Reserve Champion – Kylie Robertson (Cortland Apples).

Fresh Vegetables: Champion – Edward Hahn (Red Tomatoes); Reserve Champion – Molly Harbaugh (Watermelon).

Home Products Display: Champion – Roxanna Lambert; Reserve Champion – Angie Matthews.

Canned Fruit: Champion – Carolyn Hahn (Peaches); Reserve Champion – Donald Stanley (Cantaloupe Juice).

Canned Vegetables: Champion – Carolyn Hahn (Whole Green Beans); Reserve Champion – E. Canfield-Mott (Tomato Salsa).

Jellies & Preserves: Champion – Jane Redding (Pink Peony Jelly); Reserve Champion – Hannah Barth (Cherry Preserves).

Pickles: Champion – Carolyn Hahn (Sweet Dill Pickles); Reserve Champion – Carolyn Hahn (Sweet Pickles).

Meat (Canned): Champion – Joan Little (Mince Meat); Reserve Champion – Donald Stanley (Canned Fish).

Home Cured Meats: Champion – Robert McAfee (Country Ham); Reserve Champion – Dale Hurley (Country Ham).

Cake: Champion – Cheryl Lenhart (Banana Cake); Reserve Champion – Maxine Troxell (Italian Cream Cake); Honorable Mention Cake – Burall Brothers Scholarship – Stephanie Ott (Chocolate Cake).

Pie: Champion – Ann Welty (French Apple Pie); Reserve Champion – Angie Matthews (Oats and Honey Pie).

Bread: Champion – Maxine Troxell (Onion Bread); Reserve Champion – Melissa Kinna (Zucchini Blueberry Bread).

Diabetic/Sugar Free: Champion – Joyce Kline (Sugar Free Cake); Reserve Champion – Shirley Greene (Diabetic Banana Bread).

Gluten Free Baked Product: Champion – Robin Rippeon (Pumpkin Cookies); Reserve Champion – Beth Shriner (Eggless Pecan Pie).

Sewing, Crocheting, Needlework, Embroiderty & Knitting: Champion – Tess Hahn (Cross-Stitch Picture); Reserve Champion – Robin Rippeon (Hand Sewn Applique Quilt).

Flowers & Plants: Champion – Chori Hah Monroe – (Flowering Potted Desert Rose); Reserve Champion – Roxanna Lambert (Holiday Arrangement-Halloween).

Arts, Painting & Drawings: Champion – Charlotte Dutton (Painting); Reserve Champion – Bill Stottlemyer (Wood Craft).

Crafts: Champion – Pennie Keilholtz (Noah’s Ark); Reserve Champion – Rachel Mohler (Oil Painting).

Color Photography: Champion – Debbie Wiles (Animal/Bird Photo); Reserve Champion – Joyce May (Misc. Photo).

Black & White Photography: Champion – Danielle Jackson (Photo of Children under age 18 class); Reserve Champion – Joyce Kline (Farm Scene class).

Corn: Champion – Matthew Clark (Hybrid Corn); Reserve Champion – Mary Ellen Clark (Hybrid Corn).

Small Grain & Seeds: Champion – Mary Ellen Clark (Soybeans); Reserve Champion – Matthew Clark (Shelled Corn).

Eggs: Champion – Ashley Atkins (Brown Eggs); Reserve Champion – Jack Morris (Brown Eggs).

Nuts: Champion – Joan Staub (English Walnuts); Reserve Champion – Kevin Long (Black Walnuts).

Rabbit: Champion – Bailey Wolf (Breeding Female); Reserve Champion – Laura Dutton (Dwarf Rabbit).

Poultry: Champion – Laura Dutton (Pair of Geese); Reserve Champion – Eli Yocum (Turkey).

Dairy Cattle: Champion – Cadin Valentine (Ayrshire Fall Calf); Reserve Champion – James Bassler (Brown Swiss Fall Calf).

Dairy Goats: Champion – Laura Dutton (Senior Kid); Reserve Champion – Laura Dutton (Dry Yearling).

Hay: Champion – Matthew Clark (Alfalfa Hay); Reserve Champion – Matthew Clark (Orchard Grass Hay).

Straw: Champion – Abbey Myers (Barley Straw); Reserve Champion – Abbey Myers (Wheat Straw).

Junior Department (Ages 10 & Under): Champion – Kinsley Main (Christmas Craft); Reserve Champion – Fiona Ligsay (Fresh Flowers).

Junior Department Baked Product (Ages 10 & Under): Champion – Lexie Cox (Chocolate Cake); Reserve Champion – Adalyn Eaves (Pound Cake).

Youth Department (Ages 11-18): Champion – Abigail May (Painting); Reserve Champion – Jacob Hemler (Wood Craft).

Youth Department Baked Product (Ages 11-18): Champion – Grace Eaves (Chocolate Cake); Reserve Champion – Sarah Eaves (Coconut Cake).

Youth Department Champion Cake – In Honor & Memory of Mearl McCleaf, Mountain Gate Family Restaurant: Masyn Sanders (Pumpkin Cake with Buttercream Icing).

Beef: Grand Champion – Cadin Valentine; Reserve Champion – Madison Ohler.

Sheep: Grand Champion – Caroline Clark; Reserve Champion – Peyton Davis; Ridenour Lamb – Elizabeth Schubel.

Swine: Grand Champion – Peighton Rhinehart: Reserve Champion – Kourtney Bell.

Market Goat: Grand Champion – Alyssa Costa; Reserve Champion – Cheyenne VanEcho.

Contest Winners

Decorated Animal: Preston Clark (Sheep).

Log Sawing Contest Winners: Men’s Team: 1st – Gavin Valentine & Brayden Whetzel (2:21); 2nd – Josh Offutt & Jason Green (2:25); 3rd – Justus Yocum & David Ohler (2:58). Women’s Team: 1st – Caroline Clark & Annalise Abruzzese (3:06); 2nd – Payton Troxell & Abby Moreland (6:55). Men & Women’s Team: 1st – Kolton Whetzel & Annalise Abruzzese (2:47); 2nd – Shelby Green & Robert Hahn (4:33); 3rd – Robert Hahn & Stephanie Moreland (5:26); 4th – Colby Keilholtz & Kelly Glass (9:33). Children’s Team: 1st – Preston Clark & Trennon Latham (5:57); 2nd – Braelynn Keilholtz & Jordyn Ohler (9:59); 3rd – Landon Hahn & Eli Yocum (10:52). Additional Children’s Teams participating were Hayden Hahn & Chloe Keilholtz (15:24); Alaina Quill & Adalyn Eaves (20:56); Colt Ridge & Garrett Troxell (10:19); and Wade Wolf & Bryce Yocum (incomplete).

The 2022 Horseshoe Pitching contest was not held due to the inclement weather.

Pet Show Winners: Grand Champion was Michelle Sanville (1st place for both Best Trained Pet and Prettiest Dog – 26 lb. & over) and Reserve Champion was Savanna Cregger (1st place for Pet with the Most Spots). Cat with Prettiest Eyes: 1st – Ashley Coffman; 2nd – Joshua Crouse; 3rd – Kara Wolf. Cat with Longest Whiskers: 1st – Kara Wolf; 2nd – Ashley Coffman; 3rd – Joshua Crouse. Cutest Cat: 1st – Joshua Crouse; 2nd – Ashley Coffman; 3rd – Kara Wolf. Best Trained Pet: 1st – Michelle Sanville; 2nd – Deveen Armstrong; 3rd – Abby Owens; Honorable Mention – Ashley Coffman; Rhonda Sanders. Dog with the Waggiest Tail: lst – Deveen Armstrong; 2nd – Adrianna Bussey; 3rd – Morgan Kolb; Honorable Mention – Rhonda Sanders. Prettiest Dog (25 lbs. & under): 1st – Judy Smith; 2nd – Deveen Armstrong; 3rd – Adrianna Bussey; Honorable Mention – Morgan Kolb; Gerardo Ligsay. Prettiest Dog (26 lbs. & over): 1st – Michelle Sanville; 2nd – LuAnne Ewing; 3rd – Abby Owens; Honorable Mention – Jeannie Brown. Best Costumed Pet: 1st – Jeannie Brown; 2nd – Savanna Cregger; 3rd – Gerardo Ligsay; Honorable Mention – Judy Smith, Morgan Kolk, Deveen Armstrong, Lisa Valentine, Ashley Coffman, Carley Hahn, LuAnne Ewing, Abby Owens. Pet with the Most Spots: 1st – Savanna Cregger; 2nd – Abby Owens; 3rd – Morgan Kolb; HM – Ashley Coffman, Honorable Mention – Gerardo Ligsay. Largest Pet (by height): 1st – Jeannie Brown. Most Unusual Pet: lst – Jeannie Brown. Smallest Pet: 1st – Deveen Armstrong; 2nd – Judy Smith; 3rd – Kristi Woods; Honorable Mention – Rhonda Sanders.

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull Contest: Class for Ages 5 & 6 winners were 1st – Nathan Shriner (full pull); 2nd – Trace Rhinehart (23’ 6”); 3rd – Ella Eaves (23” 3”). Additional participants were Bailey Wolf & Jason Green. Class for Ages 7 & 8 winners were 1st – Adalyn Eaves (33’ 2”); 2nd – Wade Wolf (28” 6”); 3rd – Dylan Ridinger (27’ 9”). Additional participants were Aiden Koontz, Garrett Troxell and Bryce Yocum. Class for Ages 9 & 10 winners were 1st – Colt Ridge (29’ 1”); 2nd – Cyrus Steelmen.

Cheryl Lenhart, Grand Champion Cake baker displaying her Banana Cake, with buyer Kirby Delauter of W. F. Delauter & Son.

Carol Minnick (left), representing Gateway Farm Market, purchased the Reserve Champion Bread, a Zucchini Blueberry Bread baked by Melissa Kinna.

Caroline Clark (right), with her Grand Champion Sheep, purchased by Carolyn & Eric Baker of Baker Tree Services in Thurmont, and 2022-2023 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Abby Moreland (left).

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull winners in the Class for Ages 7-8 were (from left): 1st—Adalyn Eaves; 2nd—Wade Wolf; 3rd—Dylan Ridinger.

Community Show Opening Ceremonies participants: David Harman – Master of Ceremonies; Barry Burch – Catoctin FFA Advisor; Jennifer Clements – Catoctin High School Principal, who announced the new FFA Ambassador; 2022-2023 Catoctin FFA Ambassador Abby Moreland, daughter of Chris and Desiree Moreland; Amy Poffenberger – Catoctin FFA Advisor; and Daniel Myers – Community Show Committee Member.

Log Sawing Women’s Division winners (from left): 2nd – Payton Troxell & Abby Moreland, and 1st – Annalise Abruzzese & Caroline Clark.

Vigilant Hose Company’s Tim Clarke (left) purchased the Grand Champion Swine that was shown by Prighton Rhinehart.

The Crafts Department Champion was a beautifully carved wooden “Noah’s Ark,” made by Pennie Keilholtz.

Department Champion of Sewing, Crocheting, Needlework, Embroiderty & Knitting Dept. was Tess Hahn’s Cross-Stitch Picture.

Reserve Champion was Savanna Cregger (1st place for Pet with the Most Spots).

Junior Department (Ages 10 & Under) Reserve Champion Cake baker Adalyn Eaves, holding her Pumpkin Spice with Maple Glaze Pound Cake, is pictured with Wolfe Auctions, Inc. buyers Emily and Josh Ruby.

This Hereford Sow and its 10 Piglets were five weeks old at the Community Show and were courtesy of Danny Wetzel of Rocky Ridge.