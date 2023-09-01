Meet the Candidates

James Rada, Jr.

Tim O’Donnell

Running for Mayor

Why are you running for the office you chose?

Hello, my name is Tim O’Donnell, and I am running for mayor. I value community service. I know my 14 years as a commissioner have brought positive results for our town.

How does having you in that position benefit the town?

When I ran for Commissioner 14 years ago, my goals included enhancing town relations with local businesses, Mount Saint Mary’s University, the Daughters of Charity, and FEMA; getting our neighborhood sidewalks connected to Main Street; and seeing the pool rebuilt, not closed. I wanted our parks to be updated and to build a network of recreational trails on the mountain. I have been successful with these goals. These and other successes are due to hard work and collaboration with many individuals and groups.

What do you see as the town’s strengths?

Our community is evolving and improving. I feel very fortunate to live here with my family. With appropriate planning and measured growth, we can maintain the quality of life that makes our community unique and attractive to new businesses and new residents. Emmitsburg’s greatest strength is our sense of community. We know our neighbors. We support one another. We value one another and our town.

What are the biggest challenges facing the town?

Emmitsburg’s biggest challenge today is funding the replacement of our ancient water system. The town has been involved in a systematic process to accomplish this goal. It is important we re-evaluate our efforts here to complete this in a timely and affordable manner.

Accessible local daycare is lacking in our community. After-school programs must be expanded. More elder care is needed, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Downtown parking needs to be expanded. Emmitsburg must expand its participation with Main Street Maryland. Solutions exist that involve an active town government. These represent many of my priorities to further improve our whole community.

Why should residents vote for you?

We have an awesome community, and my hope is to lead it forward. To do this, I hope to maintain your trust and earn your vote. Thank you.

Frank Davis

Running for Mayor

Why are you running for the office you chose?

After serving four years as town commissioner, I feel I have gained the experience necessary to lead Emmitsburg. I have the time to commit to being a “hands-on” mayor.

How does having you in that position benefit the town?

Born and raised in Emmitsburg, I have seen the ups and downs of the town over the years, and with that experience, I will do my best to not repeat bad decisions and practices.

What do you see as the town’s strengths?

The town has many strengths, but the most valuable is its citizens. We have residents that have knowledge and expertise that we need to take advantage of to help make good sound decisions.

What are the biggest challenges facing the town?

Planning for the future, becoming fiscally responsible, downtown parking, water rates, and child care are a few of the top priorities that need to be addressed.

Why should residents vote for you?

I am excited about the opportunity to lead the town and will commit to listening to the citizens. I want to be sure Emmitsburg remains a viable town that attracts businesses and can provide a great place to live.

Glenn Blanchard

Running for Commissioner

Why are you running for the office you chose?

I am running for office because I want to serve the citizens of Emmitsburg. I feel that I bring experience to the job, having served 14 years previously as a town commissioner. The town, country, and the whole world are recovering from the Pandemic. I want to help bring our community back together.

How does having you in that position benefit the town?

With my previous experience as an elected official, I understand the job and the duties that it entails. I have proven myself to be a patient and understanding elected official. I have lived in Emmitsburg for 32 years, and I understand the town and its strengths and weaknesses. I have shown that I have the ability to listen to the citizens and carry their issues to the town meetings.

What do you see as the town’s strengths?

The people are the backbone of Emmitsburg. They are what keep the town moving through good and bad times. The people of Emmitsburg care about each other, and they help those who need a helping hand.

What are the biggest challenges facing the town?

Sustainable growth, with appropriate upgrades to the existing infrastructure. Providing services to a growing population that needs a municipal government that responds to their needs.

Why should residents vote for you?

The residents of Emmitsburg will be gaining an elected official who cares about them and the town they live in. The residents will be gaining an elected official who has experience in office and has dealt with many of the same issues that the town is facing today.