Café Opens, Major Movie Filmed, Ritchie Revival Well Underway!

Patronage was brisk when the doors opened at Fort Ritchie Revival’s new Greenhouse Café on the morning of October 21, 2022, despite short notice of its opening on Facebook. Ritchie Revival’s Joyce Krumpotich (or John?) had said, “As soon as the permits are approved, the doors will be open!” Those enjoying their first breakfast sandwiches and coffee said the food was, “very good.”

At the café, hot and cold drinks, pastries, and breakfast and lunch foods are offered Mondays through Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and weekends from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The ice cream operation that was set up on the back side of the former military base will be set up soon in the café. The Greenhouse Café is located across from the Fort Ritchie Community Center at 14410 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade, MD 21719. Parking is on base.

Fort Ritchie Revival is a project to bring back business and residential life at the former Fort Ritchie military base in Cascade with the goal of “showcasing the mountain and the Fort’s natural beauty.”

Workers and volunteers have been preparing diligently to attract and facilitate this mission.

In October, the season’s final Farmers Market was held; a Fall Fest was held in collaboration with the Washington County-run Fort Ritchie Community Center; filming for a major film production took place; the Distorted Dreams Haunted House was held; and a Halloween Drive-Thru was held.

On tap soon, the Meritus Health primary care will be open; the Tap Room, Ritchie Rejuvenation, and the Fort Ritchie Museum are on the way to opening as well. One thing is for sure, the Old Fort is alive!

Operations on the opening day of the Fort Ritchie Greenhouse Café ran smoothly, thanks to the efforts of (left to right) Nick Riley, Erika Churnesky, Serena Johnson, Melanie Coyle, Jaden Naylor, and Angeline Johnson.

The Greenhouse Cafe at Fort Ritchie in Cascade is officially open.

Vehicles are being packed in October, after a major film production took place on the grounds of Fort Ritchie.

Photos by Deb Abraham Spalding