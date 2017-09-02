Yoga on Main Street for Beginners

Yoga classes will take place every Saturday in September, starting September 9, from 11:00 a.m.-noon. For beginners; for community spirit; for all ages/families. Held in the beautiful backyard of the Thurmont Historical Society’s Creeger House, located at 11 North Church Street. Please bring a mat. Fee by donation; suggested donation $10.00-$15.00. In the event of rain, class will not be held.

Yoga will be presented by Jon Phebus-Yoga To You.

For more information on the Yoga on Main Street, contact Jon at jon@yogatoyou.us Jon Phebus is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT).