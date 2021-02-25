Who Will Be the Thurmont Volunteer of the Year for 2021?

The Thurmont Lions Club is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Volunteer of the Year. Nominate an individual(s) who is making a difference in the lives of others—working with children in the schools, helping at the food bank, a member of a service organization or church, a special neighbor who is always there to help whenever needed, and so forth. There are many individuals eligible for this honor. Please nominate those deserving individuals for the goodwill and volunteer services they give to help their community.

The volunteer service work must be done in the area of zip code 21788. Forms are available online at www.thurmontlionsclubs.com or by contacting Lion Mark Long at Mark.Long999@gmail.com. Nomination forms are due no later than April 5, 2021. Send your completed nomination form to Thurmont Lions Club, ATTN: Lion Mark Long, P.O. Box 306, Thurmont, MD 21788 or email to Mark.Long999@gmail.com. Thurmont Lions Club members are eligible to be nominated with the stipulation the MAJORITY (95 percent) of the volunteer services considered for the award must be performed outside of related Lions Club community service, e.g. church, school, community, another organization, etc. The recipient will be announced at the Thurmont Town meeting on April 20, 2021.