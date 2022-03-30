When You’re Young at Heart

Gene Long of Lewistown celebrated his 95th birthday last month on March 2 by bowling at the Walkersville Bowling Center. The WWII Veteran was joined by family and friends, including his sister, Gloriae Green, who celebrated her 93rd birthday on March 19. Despite being diagnosed with prostate cancer and Stage 4 bone cancer, Long still enjoys bowling weekly.

“It’s something I could do, and I like beating my friends,” he said. He said he used to be pretty good, and he won three tournaments in the past.

It’s also something he’s been doing regularly for more than 75 years.

“Once it’s in your blood, it’s something you want to do,” Long explained.