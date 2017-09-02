Wellness and Mindfulness Coming to Main Street in Thurmont

Fads come and fads go, and so do many other exercising techniques, but there is one program that is most certainly not a fad, and that is Yoga. After all, Yoga has been around for more than 5,000 years. But, what is Yoga? Many of us associate Yoga with bending and stretching into weird positions, but Yoga is much more than the physical perception most of us envision. Yoga is a total mind and body workout that combines strengthening and stretching poses with deep breathing, meditation, and relaxation. Yes, relaxation through the stretching, breathing, and one of the most important components: meditation for the mind! The “Mind”…a key word, here.

The Thurmont Main Street Center will be hosting a series of workshops for Mindfulness in September. What is Mindfulness? According to Psychology Today, “Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention on the present. When you’re mindful, you carefully observe your thoughts and feelings without judging them good or bad. Instead of letting your life pass you by, mindfulness means living in the moment and awakening to your current experience, rather than dwelling on the past or anticipating the future.”

So what about the stretching and bending part of Yoga? According to WebMD, “There are many types of Yoga, from the peaceful hatha to the high-intensity power Yoga. All types take your workout to a level of mind-body connection. It can help you relax and focus, while gaining flexibility and strength. Yoga can also boost your mood. Yoga is not competitive. Focus on your own practice and don’t compare yourself to other people in your class. Practicing Yoga has many potential health benefits, including relieving low back pain, assisting with stress management, and is practiced by all ages.”

Yoga and Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing one’s awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings and thoughts, and is used as a therapeutic technique. Want to create a healthier mindset, de-stress, and learn techniques without bending and stretching? Then join us for mental wellness workshops on Main Street in September. If you are too occupied in everyday tasks, and no time to think about anything but what your next task is, then these workshops are for you! Make time for Your Mindfulness!

Join us for Mindfulness on Main Street with seminars/workshops with Instructor Jon Phebus, RYT/CALC. Mindfulness on Main Street September seminar/workshops: September 7—Mindfulness: What is it and Why it Matters; September 14—What is Yoga: Why Yoga Works and How it is a Personal Tool; September 21—Intent: The Architect and the Builder in Us All; September 28—Embodied Living – Science of Life. All held Thursday nights at 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Thurmont Main Street Center, located at 11 Water Street. Fee by donation, suggested donation $5.00-$10.00.

For more information on the Mindfulness workshops, contact Jon at jon@yogatoyou.us.