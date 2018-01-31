Vigilant Hose Company’s Spring Fling Coming in May

Mark your calendars for the Vigilant Hose Company’s annual Spring Fling on May 19, 2018, from 12:00-5:00 p.m., at 17701 Creamery Road in Emmitsburg. Event features great food, entertainment, horseshoes, tip jars, and much more! View the advertisement on page 14 to find out how to purchase your tickets today before they are all gone!