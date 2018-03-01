Vigilant Bingo Bash

You won’t want to miss this all-inclusive Bingo Bash, to be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Vigilant Hose Company’s Activity Building in Emmitsburg. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., a meal is served at 5:00 p.m., and games begin at 7:00 p.m. Twenty-two games pay $250, and three jackpots pay $1,000 each. View the advertisement on page 12 for more details and for ticket information.