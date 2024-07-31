Two New Businesses Welcomed to Emmitsburg

The Town of Emmitsburg celebrated the opening of two new downtown businesses with a July 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony: Penny Mart and Gettysbur g Smoothie Company. The town is excited to have Penny Mart, a convenience store, on the square, where you can find a little bit of everything, and the Gettysburg Smoothie Company, where you can get delicious smoothies, Açaí bowls, coffee, and more.

Penny Mart CEO Jamil Malik shows Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis around the new Penny Mart store on the downtown square. Penny Mart is a small chain of convenience stores that feature groceries, deli foods, and tobacco products.

Emmitsburg Town Planner Najila Ahsan (second from left), Commission President Amy Boehman-Pollitt, Penny Mart franchise owner Marij Ahmed, Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis, Penny Mart franchise owner Umair Hussein, and Penny Mart CEO Jamil Malik, cut the ribbon to officially open the new Emmitsburg Penny Mart on the downtown square.

Emmitsburg Commission President Amy Boehman-Pollitt speaks with Gettysburg Smoothie Company owner Phil Letendre inside the new Gettysburg Smoothie Company on the downtown square.

Gettysburg Smoothie Company owner Phil Letendre, Summer Rodkey, Emmitsburg Commission President Amy Boehman-Pollitt, Emmitsburg Town Planner Najila Ahsan, Emmitsburg Mayor Frank Davis, and Town Operations Specialist Brandy Malocha cut the ribbon to officially open the new Gettysburg Smoothie Company on the downtown square.