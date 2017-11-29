Trinity United Church of Christ Holds Annual Veterans Day Service and Recognition

Pictured from left are Russ Delauter, Charles “Jake” Spalding, Larry Clabaugh, Frank Valentine, and Dick Shank.

Photo by Ross Lillard, member of Trinity UCC

On Sunday, November 5, 2017, Trinity United Church of Christ held its fourth special Veterans Day Service and Recognition. The service was held at 101 East Main Street in Thurmont at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following the worship service. Special recognition was given to those who are currently serving and Veterans who had previously served in any branch of the United States Armed Services, as well as any named persons who are deceased and had previously served their country.

The church’s goal was to thank the living and to honor the deceased Veterans in our communities for their dedicated and loyal service to our country.

Honored guests who attended the service included Pastor Emeritus from Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church and retired commander U.S. Navy, Pastor Dale Williams leading the service, along with Trinity’s pastor, Sean DeLawder. Other participants include Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Honor and Color Guard from the Thurmont AMVETS, musical group “Solid Ground” out of Fort Detrick, Commissioners of Thurmont, Retired Rev. Sherman Mason, Gary Jagow, and other retired persons of service.