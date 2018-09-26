Trinity UCC’s 5th Annual Veterans Day Celebration and Luncheon

Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 101 E. Main Street in Thurmont, invites all Veterans and the general public to the 5th Annual Veterans Day Celebration and Luncheon on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., with music from 10:40 a.m. Luncheon to follow. All planning to attend, the public and Veterans, must RSVP to: tootielenhart@comcast.net or call 301-271-2655 by November 1, 2018, so that food can be planned and Veterans information be listed in Trinity UCC’s program.