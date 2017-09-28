Trinity UCC’s 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebration & Luncheon

Trinity United Church of Christ in Thurmont invites you to the 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebration & Luncheon on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon for all attendees will follow the service, from 12:30-2:00 p.m.Veterans, and all others planning to attend, must RSVP by November 1 with their information so that enough food can be planned for the event. Call 301-271-2305 or email tootielenhart@comcast.net. Everyone is welcome! View the advertisement on page 47 for more details.