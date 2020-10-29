Town of Thurmont Welcomes Beautiful You Salon & Spa

The Town of Thurmont staff hosted a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, October 23, 2020, to welcome Beautiful You Salon & Spa to Thurmont.

The day spa has relocated from Emmitsburg (formerly Emmitsburg Day Spa) to a beautifully renovated space at 9 Water Street in Thurmont (formerly Browns’ Jewelry Store). The spa’s personnel are experienced in microblading, manicures, pedicures, massage therapy, waxing, and hairstyling, with five licensed technicians. Sandy Willis serves as its proprietor.

Courtesy Photo

Pictured from left are Stacey and Mike Hobbs; Thurmont CAO Jim Humerick; Thurmont Commissioner Wayne Hooper; stylist Carmella Devilbiss; massage therapist Loretta Strine; Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird; receptionist (and Sandy’s mother) Yvonne Willis; Owner, Sandy Willis; eye lash and brow specialist Jenny Snuffer; nail tech Lisa Talbert; Thurmont Commissioners Marty Burns and Bill Buehrer. (Not pictured is stylist Katie Anderson.)