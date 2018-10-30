Town of Emmitsburg Receives Second Sustainable Maryland Certified Award

The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland announced that the Town of Emmitsburg was one of eight Maryland municipalities honored at the Sustainable Maryland Awards Ceremony at the Maryland Municipal League’s annual Fall Conference in Annapolis, Maryland, in October. Emmitsburg received its first Sustainable Maryland certification in 2015.

Highlights of Emmitsburg’s accomplishments include:

The Town has two solar fields that generate approximately 250,000

kilowatts/month. The Town’s electrical use in municipally-owned

buildings is now supplied by over 95 percent renewable energy.

The Mayor and Board of Commissioners approved the Town of

Emmitsburg’s Sustainable Procurement Policy for use by the Town staff.

The policy requests town staff use sustainable purchasing practices

when choosing vendors and supplies for the Town.

Approximately 15 miles of natural surfaced multi-user trails for

mountain bikers, hikers, bird watchers, and trail runners have been

created as part of a stacked loop network in the Emmitsburg

Watershed.

“We are honored to receive our second consecutive Sustainable Maryland Certified award,” said Emmitsburg Mayor Donald Briggs. “Our green team worked very hard for the award and is very much looking forward to the challenges of receiving the award for a third time.”

According to Mike Hunninghake, Program Manager for Sustainable Maryland, “This year’s class of Sustainable Maryland Certified communities represents significant continued progress on sustainability issues, in small towns and large cities, from all across the state. The Green Teams, elected officials, and municipal staff that have accomplished so much provide both inspiration and real-world examples for their peers to follow.”

For detailed information about Emmitsburg’s sustainability initiatives, please contact Town Clerk Maddie Shaw at MShaw@emmitsburgmd.gov or 301-600-6302.



Emmitsburg Town Manager Cathy Willets holds the Sustainable Maryland Certified Award at the Maryland Municipal League Conference.