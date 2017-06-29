Town Hall Reports

JUNE 2017

Emmitsburg

FY2018 Budget Approved

The Emmitsburg Commissioners approved a $3.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2018, with no increase in the property tax rate.

The new budget includes $1,743,959 in the general fund, which is about a $55,000 increase over FY2017. Property tax rates have not increased since 2005.

The water fund has decreased from $555,510 last year to $510,000 this year. This is due to people using less water.

The sewer fund has increased from $987,900 last year to $1,000,500 this year.

You can view the budget in detail at the town office.

Farmer’s Market Every Friday

The Emmitsburg Farmer’s Market is now ongoing every Friday evening, from 3:00-6:00 p.m., at 302 South Seton Avenue. Items offered may include: fruits, vegetables, dried and cut flowers, container plants, berries, nuts, eggs, honey, milk, cheese cider, preserves, meats, fish, and baked goods. The market will continue until late September. For more information, call 301-600-6303 or e-mail anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.

Use the Footbridge

Due to the ongoing work on Route 140 at Flat Run, there is now a footbridge over Flat Run and a paved asphalt path leading to it, for pedestrian use. All pedestrians must use this footbridge. The sidewalk on the north side is closed.

Town Block Party

Although the Emmitsburg pool is closed this season, the town is still sponsoring pool parties, which have been renamed block parties. The next one is on July 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Community Park.

Thurmont

FY2018 Budget Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners unanimously approved a $12.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2018, with no increase in the property tax rate. The real property tax rate has been set at $0.2849 per $100 of assessed value, and the personal property tax rate has been set at $0.62 per $100 of assessed value.

The new budget includes general fund expenditures of $3,445,855, with a capital budget of $301,000. The water fund has $830,791 in expenditures and $82,500 in the capital budget. The wastewater fund has $1,406,379 in expenditures and $186,825 in the capital budget. The electric fund has $6,122,787 in expenditures and $269,700 in the capital fund.

You can view the budget in detail at the town office.

Abuse Commission Formed

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted unanimously in June to establish a new town commission to help the town better deal with the problems associated with drug abuse.

“We have multiple people that have been impacted and want to make a difference; they need a place to go and have a formalized support by their local government,” Burns said. The commission is now seeking members. Anyone interested should contact Commissioner Marty Burns at mburns@thurmont.com.

Commissioners Seek Sidewalk to Library

As part of the Thurmont Community Development Block Gap (CDBG) fund, the commissioners are seeking an ADA compliant sidewalk, adjacent to Moser Road. The area currently has no sidewalk, yet the area is heavily traveled by pedestrians going to and from the Thurmont Regional Library. The sidewalk would also connect the library to a 55+ community and the Thurmont Trolley Trail along Moser Road.

The town is not seeking funds for the sidewalks. They are requesting that CDBG fund the ADA curb ramps and crossing warning devices. Funding for the rest of the project is being requested from Frederick County and the town’s highway user revenues.

The entire sidewalk project is estimated to cost $180,000.