Town Hall Reports November 2017

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

Possible Urgent Care Center in Emmitsburg’s Future

The Emmitsburg Mayor and Commissioners welcomed Mount President Timothy Trainor to the town meeting, and congratulated him on his permanent appointment as university president.

During his remarks, Trainor said that the growth of the Mount’s sports programming had placed a strain on the college’s ability to provide healthcare for its athletes. As a consequence, the university was sending out an RFP to healthcare partners to remedy this issue.

“As we do that, these partners are interested in potentially putting an urgent care type of facility in a surrounding community that would support not just the Mount, but could support the surrounding community,” Trainor said.

While it is a future project, it is something that is on Trainor’s radar to pursue.

Town Prepared for State Monitoring of Toxins

Emmitsburg Town Manager Cathy Willets told the commissioners that the State of Maryland was looking into monitoring reservoirs for toxins. However, because the town’s new sonic algae-control system has been effective in controlling blue-green algae—which is responsible for the release of toxins in water—Emmitsburg was ahead of the game and well prepared for any monitoring that the state set up.

Davis Appointed to Planning Commission

The Emmitsburg Commissioners unanimously appointed Frank Davis to the planning commission. His term will run from January 2, 2018, to July 2, 2022.

Free Parking in Emmitsburg

The Emmitsburg Commissioners voted to not require the town parking meters to be fed from December 15, 2017, to January 2, 2018. The commissioners do this every year to encourage shoppers to visit downtown. Since this gift is not advertised, any money that is fed into the meters will be donated to the Emmitsburg Heritage Day event to help offset the costs of putting it together.

Joint Council Between Town and Mount a Possibility

Another idea that Mount President Timothy Trainor suggested to the Emmitsburg Commissioners was that sometime in the future a joint council between the town and college be formed. It would meet occasionally to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Thurmont

East End Park Inclusive Playground is Finished

Thurmont’s one-of-a-kind, inclusive playground at East End Park is completed and open. The town held a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the first phase of the playground was complete. A second celebration was held on November 17 at the playground to celebrate its entire completion. The playground is behind the Thurmont Senior Center, across the street from Thurmont Elementary School. The Catoctin Civitan Club started the project and conducted the fundraising for it. Playground Specialists, Inc. installed the equipment, which will allow all children, no matter their disabilities, to have fun playing.

Volunteers for the Thurmont Snow Team Needed

The Town of Thurmont is seeking students and adults to serve on the Thurmont Snow Team. This group of volunteers will remove snow from the sidewalks of seniors and residents with disabilities. Students can use any time they spend working with the team as volunteer hours towards graduation. You can pick up the application forms by December 15 at the Thurmont Town Office or Thurmont Police Department. You can also call Kristi Wood at 301-271-0905 x105 to have the forms mailed to you.

Extra Precautions Taken at Colorfest After Las Vegas Attack

You may not have noticed it, but Colorfest had an extra police presence this year. The Las Vegas massacre left Thurmont Police worried that the Colorfest crowds might make a similar target.

“We could be hit here with a vehicle driving through the crowd if it wanted to,” Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer James Humerick told the Thurmont Commissioners before Colorfest in October.

To try and head off the possibility of this happening, some changes were made this year.

“We’re putting barricades at Frederick Road north of Howard Street and at Frederick Road and Moser Road,” Humerick said. “Those barricades are going to be there to stop vehicles from coming through.”

Other precautions were also taken that weren’t released to the public.

Pictured from left, Violet Markwell, Michael Markwell, and their Nana, Mary Swager, try out the new inclusive playground apparatus at East End Inclusive Playground.