Town Hall Reports JULY 2017

Thurmont

by James Rada, Jr.

East Street Parking Concerns

Thurmont residents who live along East Street have expressed the parking concerns they have to Mayor John Kinnaird and the town commissioners. Because of a lack of defined spaces along the street, parking can be “a little bit jumbled.” Many residents would like to see the parking spaces along the street marked.

Commissioner Wes Hamrick expressed concern that cars might not be able to turn around at the end of the street, but this can be solved with the elimination of a parking space or two at the end of the street closest to the carnival grounds.

Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick also stated that a stop sign will be placed on Center Street at East Street, which will turn the intersection into a three-way stop.

Per citizen suggestions, “one way” signs will be placed on Center Street and at the top of Church Street and East Street. Also, a “Do Not Enter” sign will be posted at Center Street and East Street.

Thurmont Helps Little League Champs

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners recognized the Thurmont Little League team for winning the District 2 championship. They went 4-0 in the district and hit 22 home runs. The team’s expenses to compete in the state championship is about $20,000. The commissioners agreed to contribute $1,500 to the effort.

Update on Mural Project

Artist Yemi showed the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners the preliminary drawings for the mural project that he is painting for the town. He told the commissioners that it is still on track to be unveiled in the spring of 2018. Fundraising for the project is ongoing, and Yemi will be using local residents as models in the mural.

Town Approves Purchase of New Pumps

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved the bid of C. Schultes of Maryland to replace the well No. 7 pumps for $32,200. This was an item for which the Water Department had been budgeting.

Emmitsburg

Commissioners Get Merger Update

Vigilant Hose Company Chief Frank Davis and Emmitsburg Ambulance Company President Mary Lou Little updated the Emmitsburg Mayor and Commissioners on the progress of the two companies. Members from both companies voted unanimously to proceed with the merger. Since Saturday, July 8, ambulances have been operating out of the Vigilant Hose Company building on West Main Street.

“Since these mergers have started, we have not failed on a single call,” Davis said.

The goal is for the merger to be completed by January 1, 2018.

Protecting Utility Lines

Ashley Shiwarski with Utility Service Partners, Inc. spoke to the Emmitsburg Mayor and Commissioners recently about the National League of Cities Service Line Program. The program partners Utility Service Partners with municipalities and participating residents to protect water and sewer lines that break that are on their property. Typically, if there is a line break on private property, it is the responsibility of the property owner to pay for the repairs. Those insured by the program can receive up to $8,500 per incident.

“This could really benefit Emmitsburg, because we have a lot of residents who don’t have a lot of money to pay for stuff,” said Commissioner Cliff Sweeney.

Three different types of policies would be offered, and each one would cost less than $10.00 a month. The commissioners are considering offering the program in Emmitsburg. Thurmont and Taneytown already offer the program to their residents.

Emmitsburg Multi-User Trail Work Day

There will be a work day on the Emmitsburg Multi-User Trail on August 5, from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Volunteers should dress for work, and tools will be provided. Volunteers will also be provided coffee, orange juice, bagels and cream cheese, fruit, and more. After the work session, volunteers will be provided lunch. For more information, contact Commissioner Tim O’Donnell at TODonnell@emmitsburgmd.gov.

Yard Waste and Recycling Drop-off

The next yard waste and recycling drop-off for Emmitsburg will be on August 19, beginning at 9:00 a.m. This event is held every third Saturday. Items can be dropped off at the site on Creamery Road. Recycling is available to any Frederick County resident, but the yard waste drop-off is only available to people who have an ID or driver’s license that shows they live in the 21727 zip code.

Last Town Block Party for the Summer

The last of the three block parties that the Town of Emmitsburg has been sponsoring this summer will be held on Friday, August 18, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The party will be held at the Community Park and is free for everyone.

Deadline to Register to Vote Approaching

August 28 is the last day that you can register to vote in the upcoming Emmitsburg Town Election. You can register at the town office.