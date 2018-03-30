Town Hall Reports February 2018

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

Water Line Relocation Agreements

The Emmitsburg Commissioners signed two agreements with Milani Construction and the Maryland State Highway Construction, concerning the relocation of the water line necessitated by the Flat Run Bridge project.

The combined result of the two agreements is that the Town of Emmitsburg will not have to pay to relocate the water line. This is because the town did not agree to have the water line moved as part of the project.

Although SHA will bill the town for its share of the water line relocation (estimated to be around $19,000), Milani placed $28,500 in escrow that the town will use to pay for the costs.

“On the bright side, we’re getting a brand new water line in an old section of town,” Town Manager Cathy Willets told mayor and commissioners.

Burn Ban

Emmitsburg Town Manager Cathy Willets told the Emmitsburg Mayor and Commissioners during their March meeting that the Frederick County Fire Marshall had announced an outdoor burning ban until further notice.

Town Planner Retiring

Town Planner Sue Cipperly will be retiring at the end of July, ending her ten years with Emmitsburg. The town will begin advertising for her replacement this month, with the goal of having someone in place by the end of the fiscal year in June.

Town Receives Clean Audit

The Town of Emmitsburg received a clean audit report from Auditor Michele Mills. This means that no material weaknesses in internal financial controls were found, and there were no non-compliance issues.

Pool Management Team Approved

As the opening of the new town swimming pool nears, the Emmitsburg Commissioners approved RSV Pools to manage operations this year. The company submitted the low bid of $54,489 to manage the new pool. The new swimming pool is expected to open on May 26, during Memorial Day weekend. It will be open from noon to 7:00 p.m., daily. It will close for the season on September 3.

Thurmont

Thurmont Senior Tax Credit Applications

Thurmont residents who are at least sixty-five years old and have a combined household income of no more than $70,000 can apply for the Thurmont Senior Tax Credit, if their municipal taxes are paid and current. The credit is only applicable to the primary residence. Applications can be obtained at the town office. The deadline to submit an application is September 1, 2018.

Thurmont Green Fest

The Town of Thurmont, Thurmont Regional Library, and Thurmont Green Team are sponsoring the Thurmont Green Fest on Saturday, April 21, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The event will promote green living, with games, nature crafts, information on how to save money with solar and geothermal energy, lessons on organic gardening, and more. Events will be held at the Thurmont Regional Library.

Remembering Donald Lewis

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners remembered former Thurmont Mayor Donald Lewis, who passed away in February. The commissioners, Mayor John Kinnaird, and audience members recalled their favorite memories of Lewis. “Donald was a great guy, a terrific mayor, a true gentleman, and can’t say enough about someone like Donald,” Kinnaird said. “Every town has at least one of Donald Lewis, and he makes it worthwhile living in the community, and he was great for our community.”

Commissioner Liaison Appointments

Mayor Kinnaird decided that he wanted to change the commissions that the town commissioners were acting as a liaison to, so the commissioners could get a broader picture of what is happening in the town. He said, “I think the more experience we have with different commissions and different ideas that are going on in our town is good for all of us.” The new liaisons, who began serving in March, are: Police Commission – John Kinnaird; Seniors Commission – Wayne Hooper; Planning and Zoning Commission – Bill Buehrer; Main Street/Economic Development Commission – Wes Hamrick; Thurmont Addiction Commission – Marty Burns; Board of Appeals – John Kinnaird; Parks and Recreation Commission – Marty Burns.

Youth Program Discussion

Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick explained a proposal that he had for summer youth programs in a town park to the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners.

“Our first thought for the first year is to do something as simplistic as we can to see if the community likes it or not, but we really don’t know what that is,” Humerick said. He may attempt to survey the community to see what kinds of programs they would like and what fees they would be willing to pay. Someone would need to be hired for the summer to run whatever programs are decided upon. The early thought is to have a two-week program in Community Park, with some day trips to the Catoctin Zoo or Cunningham Falls. “I think this would be a really nice program for the community,” Humerick said. “I think that people will be interested in it.” The commissioners told him to move forward with his survey and see what he discovers.