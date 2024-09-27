Town Hall Reports

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Water and Sewer Rates Increasing

The Town of Thurmont recently approved new proposed water and sewer rates for Fiscal Year 2025, which may be increased by 15 percent at all usage levels. The rates were last raised in 2013, and costs since that time have risen dramatically.

Colorfest Services and Fees Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved bids for services that are needed for Colorfest to run smoothly.

• Mays Security in Frederick will provide security with 17 guards, 2 supervisors, and 2 relief guards for $27,528, which increased from $20,640 last year.

• Rill’s Bus Service in Westminster will provide bus service with 9 buses and 2 wheelchair-accessible buses on Saturday and 7 buses and 2 wheel chair accessible buses on Sunday for $26,000, which increased from $23,800 last year.

• Key Sanitation in Dickerson will provide toilets and trash removal with 114 portable toilets and 16 handicap-accessible toilets for $24,950, which is an increase from $24,383 last year.

The total of $78,478 represents a 14-percent increase over last year’s services. The mayor and commissioners also approved a 10 percent across-the-board increase for 2025, except for the yard sale permit that will stay at $15. The goal of the fees is to cover the town’s costs for security, sanitation, and transportation.

American Legion Parking Lot Proposal Pursued Parking in downtown Thurmont has become a problem with the municipal parking lot regularly filled to capacity. Thurmont Economic Development

Director Vickie Grinder and Commissioner Bill Blakeslee investigated possible solutions to the problem and came up with a promising solution. They reached an agreement in principle with the American Legion to turn the empty field beside the Legion hall into a parking lot. The town would develop and maintain the parking lot, which would create an additional 40 to 50 parking spaces. The Legion would still own the land and carry the liability insurance for the parking lot. The lot would then be available as a municipal lot and for Legion activities.



The potential cost for this project would be around $225,000. Right now, it would have to come out of the town budget, but Grinder is pursuing possible grants to help offset the costs. The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners believe the solution is worth pursuing, but they also want to explore other options that could be potentially less expensive.

Commission Appointments Made

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners made the following appointments to town commissions:

• Jim Robbins to the Police Commission.

• Matt Westbrook to the Police Commission.

• Pat Rhodes to the Planning and Zoning Commission as the alternate member.

Emmitsburg





Candidates for Board of Commissioners

Four people are running for three seats on the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners: Rosario Benvengi, Kevin Hagan, James Hoover, and Cliff Sweeney.

Because Commissioner Tim O’Donnell has decided to not continue serving as a commissioner, there will be at least one new face on the board after the election. O’Donnell has served on the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners since 2009. He also served as the president of the board multiple times.

In order to keep each year’s election for two seats, two will be for three year terms and the third will be for a one-year term. The top two vote-getting candidates will receive three-year terms, while the third-place vote-getter will receive a one-year term so that it will expire at the same time as Board PresidentAmy Boehman-Pollitt’s term.

Commissioners Hoover and Sweeney will be seeking re-election. Former Mayor Hoover was most recently appointed to fill the remaining ten-month term of Commissioner Frank Davis when Davis was elected mayor. Sweeney has been serving on the board of commissioners for 29 years.

Registered voters can cast ballots at the old town office at 22 E . Main Street, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on October 1.

Revamping the Farmers Market

Due to a lack of vendors, low attendance, and having to compete against larger towns, the Emmitsburg Farmers Market is being revamped. The market will be rebranded as Emmitsburg Fun, Farm, and Family Day and become a regular event. It will not only include farmers market vendors, but also craft vendors, yard sales, music, beer tent, food trucks, and kids’ activities. The goal is to not only bring in more business for local farmers, but to create a fun family event for residents. The event may be held monthly, May through October (excluding June because of Emmitsburg Community Day), on a Saturday in Community Park.

EV Charging Around the Clock

The Town of Emmitsburg charging stations at the Emmitsburg Community Center will now be available for use around the clock after the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners amended the town code to remove a restriction on when the stations can be used. However, the six-hour limit for charging still remains in place.

New Town Signs

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently approved a bid for four new “Welcome to Emmitsburg” signs to be placed on East and West Main Streets and North and South Seton Avenues. KM Printing in Owings Mills won the bid to create 4-foot by 8-foot signs with “Welcome to Emmitsburg Est. 1785

National Register of Historic Places” on the front and “Thank you for visiting the Town of Emmitsburg, Maryland.” The new signs will also have breakaway bases to reduce damage to the sign if a vehicle strikes it. The cost will be $33,160 and funded by a Frederick County Tourism Cooperative Grant, a DHCD Main Street Affiliate Operating Grant, and town funds.

Rainbow Lake SWMA

In order to build the Rainbow Lake Parking Lot on Hampton Valley Road, the Town of Emmitsburg needed to establish the area as a stormwater management area and maintain any needed facilities. It will also be inspected regularly by the Frederick County government.

Zanella Drive Paving

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners voted to award White Pine Paving a $54,300 contract to pave Zanella Drive from the Provincial Parkway to the last de-sac. The project includes removing asphalt from the existing roadway; adding a 2-inch mill and overlay to the street; re-striping any lines or stop bars that were in place; raising/lowering the utilities if needed; and restoring any landscape, sidewalk, or other damage to the site upon project completion.

Brookfield Lots Returned to HOA

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners recently voted 4-1 that four lots set aside in Brookfield for open space do not serve a public purpose and rejected the dedication of the lots. They will return to the developer, who can then transfer them with a deed of easement to the HOA.