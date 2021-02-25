Town Hall Reports

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

No February Meeting

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners canceled its monthly meeting because of bad weather. The next meeting will be held on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the meeting on Channel 99 or participate via Zoom with a link on the town’s website.

Register for Your COVID-19 Vaccination

Pre-register to get your COVID-19 vaccination. Once you register, you will be contacted when you are eligible for an appointment. Fill out the form at: frederickcountymd.com/covidvaccine.

Thurmont

Frederick Road Bridge Repairs Approved

The Frederick Road Bridge needs work on the concrete substructure to repair cracks, stabilize the piers and gabions, and repair the sidewalks. Three contractors bid on making the needed repairs. The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved the low bid of $87,300 from Marine Technologies of Baltimore. The repairs will extend the life of the bridge by 10 to 20 years.

MS4 Engineering Bid Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a bid of $34,500 from ARRO Consulting for engineering and consulting services needed to remain in compliance with Maryland’s mandated MS4 program. Half of the funds will come from the FY2021 budget and the other half will come from the FY2022 town budget.

Water Main Engineering Work Approved

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners approved a bid from ARRO Consulting for $8,550 for the nonfunctioning North Church Street pumping station engineering and design services. There is a non-functioning waterline under Church Street. The town wants to remove the waterline and replace it with a six-inch water main. The project was approved last year. The design work starts the project. The motion carried 4-0.