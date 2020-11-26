TOWN HALL REPORTS

Emmitsburg November 2020

Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 7

The Town of Emmitsburg will hold its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on December 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Center. Come enjoy music and carolers as Emmitsburg kicks off the Christmas season.

Addressing Traffic at the Square

The Maryland State Highway Administration made a presentation to the Emmitsburg Commissioners about possible ways to alleviate the traffic at the town square. The first solution looked at was alternating traffic on Main Street like it alternates at the light with Seton Avenue traffic. However, traffic on this road is much lighter than it is on Main Street. Trying to alternate Main Street traffic through the light would actually increase congestion at the square.

Sam DeLaurence with SHA said traffic “would look more like ski season.”

The state’s suggestion was to create turning lanes on Main Street. They would not hold up traffic and would actually improve safety at the intersection. The changes would not require construction, only some restriping of the road. The drawback is that seven existing parking spaces near the square would be lost, where the driving lanes would be increased.

DeLaurence said that as traffic increases with Emmitsburg’s growth, “At some point, we’re going to need to do something like this.”

The commissioners are now considering whether they will go forward with the recommendation or not.

Concern About Disk Golf

The new Emmitsburg disk golf course in Community Park has only been open a short time, but potential problems with the placement of some of the disk cages has been raised. At a recent town meeting, the commissioners discussed whether the flight path of the disks could potentially hit walkers on the paved path around the park. The town is going to take another look at the course. If changes need to be made, the town can make them quickly.

Water System Study

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners took steps toward building a new water plant in town and improving the town’s water capacity during its November meeting. The commissioners unanimously approved a bid of $25,000 from McCrone Engineering in Annapolis to conduct the preliminary engineering report and environmental report on the town’s water system. Although McCrone was not the cheapest bid, their bid included items that the cheapest bid did not, and the company has experience working with the town, Maryland Department of the Environment, and United States Department of Agriculture.

New Pump Station Financing

Although the United States Department of Agriculture is financing the Town of Emmitsburg’s new $2 million pumping station on Creamery Road, it won’t pay for the project until it is further along in the process. The town commissioners approved using CoBank to provide bridge funding for the project until the USDA begins paying for the project.

The commissioners also approved annexing two parcels on Creamery Road, making up 85.39 acres, for the wastewater treatment plant.

Salary Compensation

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners decided to start adjusting the pay scale for town employees based on the recent salary compensation analysis conducted in town. Since some of the adjustments are large, they will be made incrementally: 50 percent of the adjustment will be made on January 1, 2021, and 50 percent will be made on July 1, 2021. Town staff will also be looking for ways to fund the adjustment through unfilled positions and unused money in the budget.

Thurmont November 2020

Toys for Tots Dropoff at Thurmont Town Office

Thurmont Scout Troop 270 is collecting Toys for Tots for Christmas 2020. The dropbox is located in the lobby of the Thurmont Town Office. Toys can be dropped off Mondays through Fridays, 8:00 a.m.-4 p.m., until December 7.

Town Hiring Lobbyist to Get Solar Credit Help

The Town of Thurmont is teaming with other Maryland towns that have their own power companies to hire a lobbyist to push the town’s hopes of getting the same caps on their solar renewable energy credit costs as cooperatives in the state. Thurmont will share in the lobbyist costs up to $20,000 with Easton, Berlin, Williamsport, and Hagerstown. As the state’s requirements that more of its power come from renewable energy sources, the costs have skyrocketed, which could wind up costing Thurmont $250,000 to $320,000 more a year if something isn’t done.

Thurmont Police Department Teams Up with 7-Eleven for Operation Chill

The Thurmont Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven and Slurpee for Operation Chill. The Operation Chill Program allows local law enforcement officers to reward children with free Slurpee coupons for observing safety rules, participating in positive activities, or performing good deeds or acts of kindness.

Town Amends Purchasing Ordinance

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners adjusted its purchasing ordinance so that it reflects the procedures that town staff have found work well. The major change is that the town is no longer required to advertise in newspapers for vehicle and mobile equipment purchases. The ordinance change needed to be made to comply with an exception found in last year’s town audit.