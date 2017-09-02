Town Hall Reports

August 2017

by James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg

Town Election Coming Up

The Emmitsburg Town Election will be held on Tuesday, September 26. Registered voters in Emmitsburg will be able to vote for mayor and one commissioner seat, from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Votes can be cast at 22 East Main Street.

As of August 8, only Don Briggs had registered to run for mayor, and Jennifer Joy had registered to run for commissioner. While the deadline for filing to run will have passed by the time this is published, September 19 is the deadline for write-in candidates.

Briggs Starts Mayor’s Corner

Mayor Don Briggs has started posting short videos called “Mayor’s Corner” on the Town of Emmitsburg YouTube channel. The first video, which runs just under eight minutes, is a recap of what is happening in town and a look at some upcoming events, as well as a review of the upcoming town meeting agenda.

Hydrants Getting Painted

The Boy Scouts will be working in conjunction with Emmitsburg town staff to paint about fifty fire hydrants in and around Emmitsburg.

Planning and Zoning Appointments

Pat Boyle and John Howard were reappointed to the Emmitsburg Planning and Zoning Commission in August. However, Boyle is expected to serve only until the first of the new year. At that time, he will step down, and Wayne Slaughter is expected to take over his duties.

Amendments to Public Services Ordinances Discussed

The Emmitsburg Town Commissioners discussed some proposed changes to the town ordinances Title 13 Public Services. Some of the changes would codify where the town assumes responsibility for repairs to the water and sewer lines and make it consistent throughout Emmitsburg. Other changes would place more responsibility on the property owner to maintain water meters on their property, such as not allowing them to freeze.

These changes will be voted on in a future meeting.

Thurmont

Zoning Ordinance Changes to Have Public Hearing

The Thurmont Planning and Zoning Commission prepared their opinion on proposed zoning changes. One involves residential clustering that “allows for zoned property to group the actual building in one segment of the zoning area without breaching what is allowed,” according to Chief Administrative Office James Humerick. He added that it is used in subdivisions to allow for smaller lot sizes, while maintaining the same density in that district. The other issue had to do with signage in town.

Both of these issues will have a public hearing this month, and you can find out more information about them from the Thurmont Town Office.

Thurmont’s New Police Officer

Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird swore in Thurmont’s newest police officer, Christopher Smith, on August 8. He is a native of Walkersville, and has served as a county correctional officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Maggie Doll Makes Thurmont Proud

Maggie Doll of Gateway Liquors was presented with a “You Make Thurmont Proud” certificate on August 8, for winning Frederick Magazine’s Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Gateway Liquors for “Best Liquor Store in Frederick County.”

Kathy Toomey Makes Thurmont Proud

Kathy Toomey, with the Thurmont Child Care Center, was presented with a “You Make Thurmont Proud” certificate on August 8. The Thurmont Child Care Center was voted one of the five awardees in the 2017 “Best Places To Work” in Frederick County by Frederick County Work Force Services, the Frederick Chamber, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, and Thrive Frederick. The Frederick County Best Places to Work Awards campaign is a countywide program to increase the quality of life opportunities for Frederick County employees. Thurmont Child Care Center, Inc. won the Small Business category award.

New Town Brochure Available

A new Walk-Bike-Drive brochure is available highlighting points of interest in Thurmont and the area. Main Street Manager Vickie Grinder spearheaded the project, along with volunteers, Nancy Dutterer, Dick Lee, Joann Miller, Robert Eyler, and Joe Fontana. The group was recognized on August 8 by Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners, when the brochure was debuted. The brochure was funded by a TRIPP grant from Frederick County Tourism and Criswell Chevrolet, which paid the matching funds needed for the grant.

Applying for a Grant to Beautify Railroad Bridge

The Town of Thurmont is applying for a $20,000 Community Legacy grant through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to help refurbish the railroad bridge across North Church Street. The town will use results from a survey of area residents to help decide how the bridge should be refurbished. The bridge could have a mural painted across the abutment, LED lights with colors that could be changed for holidays, or painting the letters THURMONT across the bridge. Commissioner Martin Burns has been spearheading the efforts to find a way to use the bridge as a way to beautify the town.