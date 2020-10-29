TOWN HALL REPORT

Thurmont

For more information on the Town of Thurmont, visit www.thurmont.com or call 301-271-7313.

Thurmont is a Tree City USA Town for the Fourth Year

Thurmont has been recognized as a Tree City USA town for the fourth year in a row. The Tree City USA designation is part of an Arbor Day Foundation program. Mayor John Kinnaird credited Thurmont’s success in receiving the designation to Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick’s and Becky Wilson’s, with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division, efforts to plant trees in Thurmont parks and other locations in the town. Humerick said nearly 500 trees have been planted in Thurmont since 2014.

“It is nice to know 437 other trees have been planted for our kids and grandkids to enjoy as they grow up,” Kinnaird said. “I know we won’t be around to see most of them mature, but it’s nice to know that they will be there.”

Thurmont Lions Honoring Veterans

Veterans Day is this month, and the Thurmont Lions Club will be honoring Veterans with their pictures, names, rank, branch of service, date of service, and war era on banners hung from light posts throughout Thurmont.

Property Maintenance Changes Added to Code

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to approve changes to the town code, giving the town the authority to remove dead or diseased trees from private or public property within the town if the tree constitutes a hazard to people, property, or other trees. If the property owner does not remove such a tree after being notified, the town can do so and place a lien on the property for the cost of removal.

Speed Camera Numbers In

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners reviewed the results of the speed cameras placed near school zones over the previous year. Sgt. Armstrong told them that the numbers were probably lower than they would typically have been because of the reduction of traffic on the road due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

During the year the cameras were in place, 393 citations were issued, and 317 of them paid. Each citation is $40 and no points, with $12 going to OptiTraffic, the manufacturer and operator of the cameras.

The average speed drivers were going in the 25 mph school zones was 44 mph, with one driver apparently driving down East Main Street at 80 mph on a Sunday morning. Others were photographed doing 70+ miles per hour.

Although not put in place to generate revenue, the town makes $28 from each paid citation. This means the town has received $8,876 from the 317 paid citations.





Emmitsburg

For more information on the Town of Emmitsburg, visit www.emmitsburgmd.gov or call 301-600-6300.

Town to Offer More Business Grants

After the distribution of micro-grants to town businesses that lost at least half of their income due to pandemic-related problems, the Town of Emmitsburg had $17,000 remaining in its grant fund. The town had considered donating the money to the Emmitsburg Business and Professional Association for business-related uses. However, during the October town meeting, the commissioners decided to open a second round of grants. This round of grants will be open to businesses that have suffered at least a 25 percent loss of business due to COVID-19.

New Ordinances Passed

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners held a public hearing and adopted new zoning and subdivision amendments. However, one portion of the subdivision amendment was removed for later discussion. This section concerns who will provide and fund playgrounds and recreation areas in the subdivision.

Phase 2 Water Restrictions in Effect

Phase 2 water restrictions remain in effect in Emmitsburg. This restriction prohibits the filling or replenishing of swimming pools, outside consumption of water (washing cars, houses, sidewalks, and watering lawns and gardens), and providing drinking water at restaurants unless requested by the customer.

Violations carry fines of up to $75.

The action was taken because the water levels continue to drop in town wells and Rainbow Lake with no significant rain in sight.

“If we don’t try to do something now, and it continues to drop, you can’t get that water back,” Town Manager Cathy Willetts told the commissioners.

She said the town needs a long, soaking rain to get things back to normal.