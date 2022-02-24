Town Hall Report

by James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont

Town Reinstates Commissioner Liaisons to Public Works

Although Thurmont used to have commissioner liaisons to the town’s public works departments, the assignments have stopped being made at some point in the past. At Mayor John Kinnaird’s suggestion and with the approval of the commissioners, this has been reinstated. The following liaison assignments were made to the commissioners: Water—Wayne Hooper, Wastewater—Bill Blakeslee, Electric—Bill Buehrer, Streets and Parks—Wes Hamrick.

Part of Trolley Trail to be Dedicated In Memory of Former Employee

At the suggestion of a town employee, the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners agreed to dedicate the section of the Thurmont Trolley Trail from East Moser Road to the wastewater treatment plant pond entrance to Jeff Kilby. Kilby was a town employee in the wastewater department who died unexpectedly in October 2020. A bench with a plaque on it will be placed on the trail to note the dedication.

Armstrong Named Thurmont Police Officer Of The Year

The Thurmont Lions Club named Sgt. Dave Armstrong as the Thurmont Police Officer of the Year. He joined the Thurmont Police Department in 2012 after he retired from the Frederick Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018. Besides his work as a police officer, he helped the town youth organize themselves to get the new Thurmont Skatepark built.

Jonathan Hamrick with the Thurmont Lions Club presented Armstrong with a certificate and gift certificate for a local restaurant. His name will be added to a plaque of other Thurmont Police Officers of the Year, and the Lions Club will make a $400 donation in his name to the Thurmont Boy Scouts.

Wood Named Thurmont Police Civilian Employee Of The Year

Code Enforcement Officer Kristi Wood was named the Thurmont Police Civilian Employee of the Year. She began work with the department as a part-time employee in 2014. However, her hard work and initiative to take on other duties allowed her to become a full-time employee in 2017. Citizens have often complimented her good work to the department.

“Her caring and concern for everyone is noticeable every day,” Eyler said. “Ms. Wood has proven to be an outstanding employee for the Thurmont Police Department and the Town of Thurmont.”

Purchases Approved to Extend Gateway Trail

The Town of Thurmont and Catoctin Mountain National Park have been working to develop the Gateway Trail. It begins in Community Park, through town on Altamont Avenue, and out of town on West Main Street. It will then connect to trails in Catoctin Mountain National Park. To complete the trail, the town needs to purchase three pieces of property on West Main Street in order to make a direct connection to the west end of Community Park. Using $75,000 in funds from the county, the Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to purchase properties and easements at 128 W. Main Street, 202 W. Main, and a parcel along Hunting Creek for $23,500 to build a six-foot-wide asphalt trail.

Thurmont United Methodist Church Petitioning for Annexation

The Thurmont United Methodist Church has asked to be annexed into the Town of Thurmont. The church leadership would like to create a daycare center, but to do so, it needs to add a sprinkler system, among other improvements. It is uncertain that the church’s well could support the sprinkler system, so it would like to connect to the town’s water system. The church is included in the town’s master plan for future growth.

The Thurmont Mayor and Commissioners voted to forward the request to the planning and zoning commission for review and recommendation.

Emmitsburg

New Business News

Christ’s Community Church has submitted their concept plan to build a new 12,500-square-foot church on Creamery Road near Quality Tire.

Federal Stone is preparing engineering plans to submit to the Emmitsburg Planning Commission. The company purchased all of the Emmitsburg East Industrial Park II for its business. The company also planned to submit the final subdivision plat and forest conservation plan to the planning commission in February.

Ripleigh’s Creamery is working to obtain a county building permit for its building work.

Rutter’s is under construction and expected to open late this summer.

The MDOT/SHA Park and Ride design is 15 percent complete, but the project is now on hold due to state budget cuts.

Tuscany’s Pizzeria is now open on the square.

Village Liquors and Plaza Inn is working on completing the final subdivision plat and improvement plat conditions the planning commission asked for. They also need to secure the necessary permits from the town and county.

Residential Work

Emmitsburg continues to see growth, with 32 new residential permits being issued in the town last year.

Park Work Approved

The Emmitsburg Commissioners approved a bid of $14,325 to Frederick County Paving in Thurmont to pour eight concrete slabs for bleachers in town parks. Frederick County Paving was one of 25 bidders for the project.

Green Sites, Inc. of Elkridge will be installing seven new 15-foot-long bleachers (three in Eugene Myers Community Park and four in Memorial Park) for $42,600. Green Sites was one of 11 bidders for this project.

HMF Contractors in Frederick will be paving the gravel area in Memorial Park for $28,980. HMF Contractors was one of 21 bidders for this contract.

All the projects will be paid for with FY2022 Local Parks & Playgrounds Infrastructure (LPPI) from the state.

New Hires

The Emmitsburg Commissioners approved hiring Julie Scott as the new town clerk. She lives in Cascade and was one of 115 people who applied for the position. Her salary will be $63,000 a year. Current Town Clerk Maddie Shaw stepped back to take a part-time position as the town’s grants administrator. This job pays $35.00 an hour but offers no benefits. It is expected that she will be working 16-20 hours a week.

Sabrina King has also been hired as the town office coordinator. She lives in Taneytown and is one of 85 people who applied. She will earn $41,900 a year.

Pool Management Contract Approved

The Emmitsburg Commissioners approved a three-year contract (2022-2024) to have RSV Pools in Gaithersburg manage the town pool during the season. The company will be paid $65,952 for 2022, $67,848 for 2023, and $70,980 for 2024 for the work.