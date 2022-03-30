Thurmont Welcomes H&M Wheel Solutions

The Town of Thurmont welcomed H&M Wheel Solutions on March 12. H&M Wheel Solutions is owned by two best friends since high school, Danny Hanagan and Casey Marshall (“H&M”), and they specialize in wheel repair, restoration, powder coating, and refinishing.

Repair services include welding and crack repair and straightening to factory specifications.

Can’t get to H&M Wheel solutions? No problem! They can come to you with their mobile unit! H&M Wheel Solutions serves Frederick, Washington, and Montgomery Counties.

H&M Wheel Solutions is located at 9 Woodside Drive in Thurmont. Contact them at 301-337-9962 or visit www.hmwheelsolutions.com.

Pictured from left are: (back row) H&M Wheel Solutions Manager Justin Linck; Owners, Danny Hanagan and Casey Marshall; Mayor John Kinnaird; Commissioner Wayne Hooper; (front row) Charlotte, Eleanor, Jasper, Cameron, Jaxson, and Devin.Courtesy P