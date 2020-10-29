Thurmont Veterinary Clinic Moves to New Location

Please welcome Dr. Barbara Stastny, DVM & Dr. Becky Arthur, DVM of Thurmont Veterinary Clinic to their new location in the Thurmont Plaza, 224 North Church Street. Thurmont Veterinary Clinic was previously located at 23 North Carroll Street.

Thurmont Veterinary Clinic will be increasing its hours of operation in the new facility, with appointments on Monday and Friday mornings and Wednesday afternoons and evenings, and will be out-patient only. This is the Opossum Pike Veterinary Clinic’s second location, and currently has a four-doctor AAHA-accredited (member of the American Animal Hospital Association) veterinary clinic on Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. They offer medical care for dogs and cats, as well as exotic pets such as rodent pocket pets (mice, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas), rabbits, birds, and most reptiles, excluding snakes.

You can contact them at 301-271-3212. Check out their services at www.opossumpikevet.com.

Dr. Barbara Stastny and Dr. Becky Arthur will be the attending veterinarians at this location and are two of the four partners of Opossum Pike Veterinary Clinic.

Thurmont Veterinary Clinic staff are shown during the ribbon-cutting at their new location.