Thurmont Receives Marketing and Communications Award

The Town of Thurmont was recently recognized by the Maryland Recreation and Park Association and was presented the Best Activity Guide Award for populations serving under 50,000 people.

The Thurmont Walk, Bike & Drive Map and Guide provides hiking, biking, and driving information, along with showcasing parks, history, and popular attractions in Thurmont and the surrounding areas.

The award was presented to Thurmont Economic Development Manager Vickie Grinder at the Celebrating Excellence Marketing and Communications Awards Luncheon on March 1, 2018, at the Cylburn Arboretum in Baltimore.

“This guide is a great resource for our visitors, as well as our residents. I want to thank Vickie and her team for their hard work on this terrific project,” stated Mayor John Kinnaird.



Thurmont Economic Development Manager Vickie Grinder and Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick are pictured with the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association “Best Activity Guide” Award, following the awards luncheon in Baltimore on March 1, 2018.