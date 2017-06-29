Mark your calendars for these upcoming Thurmont Main Street Matinees: July 4—Hacksaw Ridge; July 8—Trouble with the Curve; July 14—Eagles Farewell Tour – Live from Melbourne; July 22—Wild Hogs. Free matinees and free popcorn! View the advertisement on page 20 for more information.
