Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market is Back

Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market will be held every Saturday, starting June 3 through September 23, 2017, from 9:00 a.m.-noon., at the Municipal Parking Lot on South Center Street (behind the PNC Bank). Market features fresh and locally grown vegetables, fruits, and homemade products. View the advertisement on page 31 for more information.
The Catoctin Banner News
- Featured Articles
- Around Town
- Arts & Entertainment
- Business News
- Community News
- Sports News
- School News
- Columns
- Classifieds
- Calendar
- Advertisement Rates
- About Us
- Archives
- Photo Galleries