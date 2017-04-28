Thurmont Lions Club is holding a Cash Bingo on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Guardian Hose Company Activities Building in Thurmont. Event features king tut, tip jars, specials, door prizes, and much more. View the advertisement on page 10 for more information.
