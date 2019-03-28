Thurmont Lions Club Supports Make a Difference Day

National Make a Difference Day (MaDD) is an annual community service event that is held every year on the fourth Saturday in October. MaDD was created in 1992 by USA WEEKEND magazine and joined by Points of Light. Together, they have sponsored the largest national day of community service for more than twenty years.

The Thurmont Lions Club (TLC) has been supporting the national day of community service since 2006. The Lions Club’s MaDD projects have been small to large, and the dedication of some major projects very close to the club member’s hearts. A list of projects were: (1) 2006—Collected food and monetary donations for various community needs (raised $10,000); (2) 2007—Recognized and honored businesses and projects in the community; (3) 2008—Collected food for Thurmont Food Bank and monetary donations for Ministerium, Clothes Closet, Operation Second Chance; (4) 2009—Supported our Troops with a huge military celebration with notable speakers; (5) 2010—Supported “Finding a Cure for Cancer” with a huge celebration with notable speakers; (6) 2011—Supported “We Help our Kids,” supporting Catoctin High and all feeder schools (raised $12,266); (7) 2012—Literacy Project; (8) 2013—“Beautify our Town” – Painted the old trolley car and unveiled a mural by Yemi; (9) 2014—Installed a kids water fountain and bench in the town’s Community Park; (10) 2015—Worked with other organizations to sponsor a clothing and food drive; (11) 2016—Planted three Wye Oak seedlings in a garden area along Park Avenue, planted thirty-six associated perennial flower plants and mulched, and planted fifty ground cover Vinca plants; (12) 2017—Variety of projects (collected blankets for the homeless, clothing for Clothes Closet, and food for Thurmont Food Bank.

In 2018, the TLC held a bake sale at the Tractor Supply in Frederick. Lion Melanie Keating presented a check to Rachel Hubbard to benefit the “Music is Medicine Foundation.” This organization provides resources and support to addicts and their families. The Lions Club, as well as many other organizations, work with a single purpose to improve the lives of others. The Thurmont Lions Club will continue supporting the annual National Make a Difference Day each October.