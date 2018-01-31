Thurmont Lions Club Cash Bingo

By On · Add Comment · In Around Town

Save the date on April 7, 2018, for Thurmont Lions Club’s Cash Bingo at the Guardian Hose Company’s Activities Building in Thurmont. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with Bingo at 6:45 p.m. Bingo also features tip jars, specials, door prizes, raffles, and more! View the advertisement on page 17 for more information.

