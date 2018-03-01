Thurmont Event Complex Upcoming

The Thurmont Event Complex is holding two not-to-be-missed events in March. Friday Night Bingo is held every Friday; doors open at 5:00 p.m., with bingo starting at 7:00 p.m. The Reagan Years will be presented on March 24, 2018; doors open at 7:00 p.m. and music starts at 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (no advance tickets; be there early!). View the advertisement below for more information about these two events.