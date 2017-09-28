Thurmont Community Ambulance Company’s Famous Apple Dumplings at Colorfest

Don’t miss the best apple dumplings and ice cream at Colorfest, October 14-15, 2017! Visit the Thurmont Town Park and look for the Thurmont Community Ambulance Company’s booth. Also, this is the last call for tickets for the Gun Bash, being held October 7. View the advertisement on page 46 for more information and for how to get your Gun Bash tickets today.
