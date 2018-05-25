Thurmont Businesses Show Off

James Rada, Jr.

Thurmont’s business community put its best foot forward on Saturday, April 28, 2018, with its annual Thurmont Business Showcase. Forty local businesses and nonprofits set up tables in the Thurmont Ambulance Events Complex to introduce members of the community to what they each offer.

Brittney Rebert of Sabillasville said, “I like to come and look at new businesses I didn’t know about.”

She was one of the many attendees who steadily streamed into the event complex and wandered around the room, table to table. They could view veterinarians, artisans, restaurants, home businesses, and funeral homes.

This year was the first time that Michele Maze set up a table at the Showcase. She moved to Thurmont in 2016, and she supported the Showcase to be a part of the community. It also gave her the opportunity to show her business, Seven Dragonflies Studio, to the community.

“I like to paint and personalize glassware,” Maze said. “I’ll paint anything. It’s a challenge.”

Many of the businesses were also handing out samples or swag, which the children enjoyed. The Thurmont Ambulance Company offered food and drink.

Pansy Stottlemyer of Sabillasville came to the show with her family. She particularly enjoyed looking at the samples from one of the jewelry vendors. “I love coming to this thing every year,” she said. “I like to see the businesses, but I also get to see people who I haven’t seen in a while.”

This is the Showcase’s second year at the Event Complex, and it is one of the oldest events that Thurmont Main Street sponsors. It was an event that helped Thurmont get its Main Street designation. The designation opens Thurmont up to getting help to improve its economy and the appearance of the business district.

For more information about Thurmont Main Street, visit www.thurmontmainstreet.com