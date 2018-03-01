The Thurmont Business Showcase on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Thurmont Event Complex, will feature businesses and nonprofit organizations from the Thurmont area. There’s something for everyone! View the advertisement on page 27 for more information and to find out where you can download an application.
