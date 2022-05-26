The New You in 2022

BY Terry Pryor, Writer, Poet, Life Coach, and Student of the Mind

Note: This is the fourth month of action described in a series of motivational articles. Take some time each month to complete these action items, and you’ll see a “New You” emerge. Enjoy!

Power Action #4: Believing Is Seeing

Believing is seeing. No, I didn’t get it backward. If you want that perfect job, relationship, house, adventure, or anything else in your life, you must begin to plant the seeds.

The Seeds to a New You

• See the outcome in your mind.

• Believe that what you see will come to pass.

• Focus daily on what it is that you want and how you will feel once you acquire it.

At this point, you are not yet picturing what you have to do to acquire what you want, only how you will feel once you have it. Emotion matters greatly as we will soon see.

Using the three seeds above, begin to create a movie of how you will live once you have what you wish. You are the producer of this movie and have complete control over the direction in which this film will go. Be creative, and do not let those monkey-mind thoughts enter your script. Example: “I’ll never have enough money to start my own business.” Never is a very long time, so let’s get rid of that energy right now.

Take a piece of paper, and as precisely as you can, create the look, the feel, the atmosphere, the actual environment of that perfect movie outcome. That gorgeous new car with the heated leather steering wheel you have always wanted (don’t forget to imagine what color it will be.) That dream kitchen you have thought about for years. Be very specific about what the finished project will include. Write it all down, even to the type of coffee maker that you will have and the colors in window treatments.

This movie is a must-see, a visual feast starring you. Remember, you are seeing and feeling all the luxuries you want to have and that acquiring your dream will provide for you.

Next, take out that list of undesirable things you created in Power Action #2 in the March edition of The Catoctin Banner. After each item on the list, repeat out loud: “I will never see myself doing (fill in the blank) again.”

I suggest you perform this exercise every day. There is no longer any reason for you to do anything that does not allow your light to shine. Repeating this affirmation daily will reinforce to your subconscious mind that you are worthy of doing only those things that you desire to do.

Next, take out your “I Spy” list from last month, adding even more conditions that you want in your new future. After each one, say out loud (and with gusto), “I see myself happy, challenged, and thriving in my new job, relationship, house, car, or whatever your dream is. I see myself experiencing (list each “I Spy” item) _____________.”

Close your eyes and envision yourself doing and having all of the things on your “I Spy” list. See that dynamite sales team that you lead. See the colors in your new kitchen, the heated seats in your new car, the adventures on your bucket list. See that salary you want in your career. Draw a blank check on a clean sheet of paper and fill in the desired annual income that you want. Make copies of this check and place them all over the spaces in which you currently live. Put a check in the bathroom, on the fridge; put one in your wallet and one next to your computer. Put one of these checks next to your bed and look at it before you go to sleep. Imagine how you will feel when that salary is achieved, that car is in your garage, and that new updated kitchen is done. Imagine how you will feel accomplishing what you desire!

Affirmation: I am deserving of all that is good, prosperous, and healthy. I am an unlimited being in an unlimited Universe with an unlimited imagination for all things good. All things good find their way to me easily. I am inspired to clearly see all my options and to choose only those that allow me to be the person I am meant to be.

Caution, Monkey Mind Ahead!

Here’s a great idea: Don’t believe everything you think! Negative thoughts will come calling, but you can change this. Be sure that you think about what you want, not what you don’t want. Some people get turned around with this. They think thoughts like, “How am I going to live without that job or that person?” or “How am I going to get out of debt?”

These are very emotional subjects. When you focus on something with emotion (joy, fear, confusion, despair), the subconscious acts even more quickly to bring you more of what you are focusing on. Change those thoughts to, “I see myself having all I need at the moment,” or “Today is the day of my most amazing good fortune!” Add emotion to your positive thoughts and powerful things will happen.

Remember, the goal of your subconscious is not to tell you what is a right (positive) or wrong (negative) thought. Its sole goal, now and forever, is to grow the seeds (thoughts) that you plant. Remember, you are creating a brand-new habit. It may take a few days of practice, but I promise the monkeys of doubt will soon disappear. It is very important to remember that you are in control of your thoughts. No one else is in that head of yours. It’s all you!

I assure you that I understand you might be overwhelmed at times, even while reading these words. Scary thoughts may be trying to get your attention.

Each time one of those undermining thoughts pops up, replace it with, “I am in control of my destiny. I am creating a brand-new life for my family and myself. I am free to become all that I was meant to be. Thank you, (past job or individual’s name), for allowing me the opportunity to grow beyond what you thought I was capable of becoming. My destiny is nothing short of miraculous.”

It’s a good idea to print this out (or create your own powerful affirmation) and put it on the ceiling over your bed, so you see it when you wake up. Lying there before your day begins, imagine all that you were meant to be and start each day with a positive expectant feeling.

Place a copy of this affirmation everywhere, on your forehead if necessary, anywhere to surround yourself with these positive thoughts. They are your partners in your success. Positive thinking is a habit. Imagining all things good is a habit. As humans, we sometimes tend to think the worst, especially when we are faced with fear, and losing unhealthy emotional patterns can feel scary. After all, change can be daunting. But, I promise, if you begin to replace those negative and fearful thoughts with positive input, and constantly repeat them, you will establish a new habit—one that will serve you very well as we move through this adventure together.

Adventure? Did she say adventure? Oh yeah, baby, and the adventure continues!