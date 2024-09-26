The Dream Price Paid

Joan Bittner Fry

Today, I’m going to Trout’s Market. Should I call them at 5074 or go to their store on East Main Street? They would probably have that nice, young kid deliver my groceries, but it’s a beautiful day, so I’ll go to their store. Maybe I’ll run into some friends. Let me look at their ad in The Enterprise.

I see they have Esskay round bologna for 25 cents a pound, two heads of lettuce for 29 cents, and, oh my, six cans of Dulaney frozen orange juice for only a dollar. I love Kounty Kist peas, and they’re two cans for just a quarter. Cheez-It crackers are my favorite snack, and I can’t go wrong at two boxes for 33 cents. I hope I have enough money.

I just woke up and was having a dream about the food prices in Thurmont in 1956—the year I graduated from Thurmont High School. Times were very good. We took them for granted. Would we like to go back?