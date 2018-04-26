Elizabeth Swindells

Danny Hanagan of Spike’s Auto Care & Tire is a Mt. Airy, Maryland native. He moved to Emmitsburg to be closer to the second Spike’s Auto Care location that he has recently opened on North Seton Avenue.

He purchased the current property about a year and a half ago and has been steadily working on it. Danny’s dad, Spike, owns the original Spike’s Auto Care in Mt. Airy. However, the original location is managed by Danny’s brother. Spike’s is a very close-knit, family-oriented business. One could say that auto maintenance and mechanics runs in the family.

Danny grew up working on vehicles, and quickly became an important part of “the family business.” Both locations offer air-conditioning repair; batteries; air filters; belts and hoses; brake repair; cooling system repair; driveline repair; electrical systems; engine diagnostics; fluid inspection; headlight restoration; lift kits; muffler repair; oil changes; preventative maintenance; suspension repair; tire balancing; installation; rotation and repair; transmission care; tune-ups; and windshield wiper blade installation. Spike’s is also a certified Maryland inspection site. They literally do it all!

Danny’s location currently consists of two bays, but he intends to expand in the future. As a local-oriented small-business owner, Danny is adamant about supporting local businesses and the community in which he serves. For the remainder of the year, Danny is offering $25.00 standard oil changes to Mount St. Mary’s students, with I.D. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Spike’s Auto Care & Tire is located at 17307 North Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg. Spike’s is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Saturday, from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Spike’s is closed on Sundays.

Check out www.spikesautocareinc.com for additional information or give them a call at 301-447-4734.



Photo by Elizabeth Swindells