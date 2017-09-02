Sons of the American Legion Post 239 Cash Bingo

Come out to the American Legion Post 239, located on MacAfee Hill Road in Cascade, and play Cash Bingo on September 10, 2017. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., with early bird games at 12:45 p.m. View the advertisement on page 24 for their Bingo schedule and to clip and save.
The Catoctin Banner News
- Featured Articles
- Around Town
- Arts & Entertainment
- Business News
- Community News
- Sports News
- School News
- Columns
- Classifieds
- Calendar
- Advertisement Rates
- About Us
- Archives
- Photo Galleries